Charles F. Butrico, Jr. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) Stock

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) Director Charles F. Butrico, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $15,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ TRCB opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. Two Rivers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.51.
Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Two Rivers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Two Rivers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Two Rivers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Two Rivers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Two Rivers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Two Rivers Bancorp by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Two Rivers Bancorp by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRCB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 16th.
About Two Rivers Bancorp
Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
