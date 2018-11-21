Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,090. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 52 week low of $96.70 and a 52 week high of $138.89. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $585.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 4,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $502,801.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,095.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total transaction of $250,958.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,741.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,930,176. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 272.4% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 46,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 33,781 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

