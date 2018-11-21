Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Ferro Co. (FOE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Ferro worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 46.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ferro in the second quarter valued at about $1,403,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Ferro in the second quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ferro in the second quarter valued at about $4,928,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ferro in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOE opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. Ferro Co. has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Ferro had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $395.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Ferro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other Ferro news, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 5,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $105,969.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Barna sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $143,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

