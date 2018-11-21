Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in Xylem Inc (XYL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Notis McConarty Edward boosted its holdings in Xylem by 5.9% during the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 17,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 4.8% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 326,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,078,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Xylem by 43.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,238,000 after buying an additional 354,340 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Xylem by 27.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $747,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xylem news, insider Colin R. Sabol sold 17,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $1,396,390.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,563.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Stellato sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,661 shares of company stock worth $1,755,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XYL. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $82.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Xylem had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

