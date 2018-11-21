Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Invests $2 Million in FibroGen Inc (FGEN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in FibroGen by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 410,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,962,000 after buying an additional 222,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FibroGen by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,158,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after buying an additional 97,070 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in FibroGen by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 33,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in FibroGen by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 24,393 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Pat Cotroneo sold 1,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $57,980.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 220,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,641,201.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto Pedro Rosenkranz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $56,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,037 shares of company stock worth $9,708,409 over the last 90 days. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Leerink Swann set a $84.00 price target on shares of FibroGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

FibroGen stock opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. FibroGen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 87.84%. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

