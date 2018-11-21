Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,625 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,625 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $14,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 63,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 81,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DWDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Stephens lowered DowDuPont from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered DowDuPont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DowDuPont from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. DowDuPont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

In other DowDuPont news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $7,120,633.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DWDP stock opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DowDuPont Inc has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

