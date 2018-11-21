Chicago Capital LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPY. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 81,315.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,396,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,558 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 44.8% in the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 231,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 71,597 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 16.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,211,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,616,000 after purchasing an additional 597,543 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $322,000.

NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $264.12 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $252.92 and a 12 month high of $293.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th were given a $1.3226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

