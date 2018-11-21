Chicago Capital Management LLC Purchases 895,026 Shares of Xerium Technologies, Inc. (XRM)

Chicago Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerium Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:XRM) by 89,502.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 896,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 895,026 shares during the quarter. Xerium Technologies makes up 4.7% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Chicago Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xerium Technologies were worth $12,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerium Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,543,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Xerium Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Xerium Technologies by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 642,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 463,001 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xerium Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Xerium Technologies by 390.1% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 241,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 191,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Xerium Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th.

Shares of XRM opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. Xerium Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

Xerium Technologies Profile

Xerium Technologies, Inc provides industrial consumable products and services. It operates through two segments, Machine Clothing and Roll Covers. The Machine Clothing segment provides various types of industrial textiles used on paper-making machines and other industrial applications. It manufactures forming fabrics that are used at the beginning of paper-making machines; press felts for carrying the paper sheet through a series of press rolls that mechanically press water from the sheet under high pressure; and dryer fabrics that transport the paper sheet through the drying section of paper-making machines.

