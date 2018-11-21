Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) to announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Choice Hotels International reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.69 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.11.

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $788,458.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,875,769.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $424,293.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,103.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,323 shares of company stock worth $4,553,317 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,819,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,194 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 632,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,783,000 after purchasing an additional 424,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 692.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 268,559 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth $18,285,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth $16,356,000. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHH stock opened at $76.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $69.06 and a 12-month high of $85.35.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

