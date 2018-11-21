Chris Tong Buys 2,200 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Stock

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Director Chris Tong purchased 2,200 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $59.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.30 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.31). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -846.51%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.3% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 215,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,539,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Targa Resources by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its stake in Targa Resources by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 8,853,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,150,000 after buying an additional 4,248,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRGP. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.32.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Chris Tong Buys 2,200 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/chris-tong-buys-2200-shares-of-targa-resources-corp-trgp-stock.html.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.