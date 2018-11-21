CI Financial Corp (CIX) Receives C$23.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CIX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. CIBC cut their target price on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Desjardins cut their target price on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut CI Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

In related news, Director William Thomas Holland bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.60 per share, with a total value of C$1,960,000.00. Also, insider Douglas J.R. Jamieson acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,062.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 151,800 shares of company stock worth $2,979,562.

CIX opened at C$19.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.48. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$18.38 and a 12-month high of C$30.23.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

