CIGNA Co. (CI) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CIGNA by 33,868.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in CIGNA by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 271,458 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,530,000 after acquiring an additional 41,590 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in CIGNA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 145,487 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in CIGNA by 265.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,971 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in CIGNA by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CIGNA alerts:

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total value of $605,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,114,361.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $46,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,252 shares of company stock valued at $5,164,402. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CIGNA stock opened at $207.78 on Wednesday. CIGNA Co. has a 1-year low of $163.02 and a 1-year high of $227.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.39. CIGNA had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CIGNA Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIGNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of CIGNA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on shares of CIGNA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CIGNA in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “CIGNA Co. (CI) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/cigna-co-ci-shares-sold-by-crossmark-global-holdings-inc.html.

About CIGNA

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for CIGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.