Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Increases Holdings in Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $250,000. 60.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISBC. BidaskClub raised Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $61,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $177.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.19 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, analysts predict that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Increases Holdings in Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/cim-investment-mangement-inc-increases-holdings-in-investors-bancorp-inc-isbc.html.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.