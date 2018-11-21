Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Takes $444,000 Position in Blucora Inc (BCOR)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Blucora in the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Blucora by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Blucora in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Blucora in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blucora in the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blucora alerts:

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. Blucora Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.26.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. Blucora had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blucora Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blucora news, CEO Robert D. Oros sold 6,075 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $184,133.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance G. Dunn sold 27,000 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,032,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,486 shares of company stock worth $4,151,289. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut Blucora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Blucora in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blucora from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blucora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.54.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/cim-investment-mangement-inc-takes-444000-position-in-blucora-inc-bcor.html.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.