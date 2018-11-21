Cimpress (CMPR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cimpress from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimpress has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.25.

CMPR opened at $111.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.04. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.76.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $588.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.35 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimpress news, insider Sean Edward Quinn sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.40, for a total value of $108,313.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Gavin, Jr. sold 9,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $1,084,748.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 8.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 20.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 3.8% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 320.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

