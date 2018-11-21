Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.39% of Cincinnati Financial worth $48,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 98.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $79.79 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $81.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 77.37%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

