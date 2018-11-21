Citigroup Lowers Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Price Target to $59.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.22% from the company’s current price.

NCLH has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $49.49 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $61.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $157,019.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,533,429.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,231 shares of company stock worth $483,858 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.6% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 58,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

