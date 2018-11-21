Citrix Systems (CTXS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $122.00 price target on the cloud computing company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Citrix Systems is a provider of virtualization, networking and cloud computing solutions. The company is benefiting from robust adoption of its Subscription based services. Solid adoption of unified workspace solutions and hybrid cloud offerings are key positive. Traction witnessed by ShareFile is notable. The company also provided an impressive guidance. Efforts to reward shareholders through share buybacks are a positive. Buyout of Cedexis is likely to improve company’s operational performance. The company has deployed its Cloud services including XenDesktop and XenApp on Oracle Cloud Marketplace. This is likely to have led to new customer additions, consequently generating incremental revenues. Its strong customer base is another positive. Further, the merger between LogMeIn and Citrix's GoTo business, concluded last year, is likely to be value accretive, going forward. However, adverse foreign exchange movements remain a headwind.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.21.

Shares of CTXS opened at $106.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.36. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $83.70 and a 12-month high of $116.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $732.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.76 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 91.46% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Citrix Systems announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cloud computing company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Citrix Systems news, Chairman Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $217,779.52. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 138,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,201,926.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 8,483 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $875,106.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,641 shares of company stock worth $2,315,751. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 16.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,847 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 51.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,643 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 19.9% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

