ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,148 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 453,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 103,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 101,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

BAC stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

