ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,500 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,304 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $74,807,000 after buying an additional 91,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Zumiez by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,143,187 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $53,688,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Zumiez by 1.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,554 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $13,992,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Zumiez by 91.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,900 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $11,671,000 after buying an additional 222,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zumiez by 185.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,856 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 258,363 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $533.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.50 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Travis Smith sold 3,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $92,118.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,147,847 shares in the company, valued at $94,435,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,517 shares of company stock worth $2,412,817. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZUMZ. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley set a $32.00 price target on Zumiez and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

