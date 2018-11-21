Clearsign Combustion (CLIR) vs. Hickok (HICKA) Financial Survey

Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) and Hickok (OTCMKTS:HICKA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Clearsign Combustion has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hickok has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Clearsign Combustion and Hickok, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearsign Combustion 0 0 0 0 N/A Hickok 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Clearsign Combustion shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Clearsign Combustion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 82.2% of Hickok shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clearsign Combustion and Hickok’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearsign Combustion $540,000.00 81.46 -$9.68 million N/A N/A Hickok $23.82 million 1.40 N/A N/A N/A

Hickok has higher revenue and earnings than Clearsign Combustion.

Profitability

This table compares Clearsign Combustion and Hickok’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearsign Combustion N/A -87.23% -74.90% Hickok 4.87% 37.52% 12.53%

Summary

Hickok beats Clearsign Combustion on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearsign Combustion

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems in the United States. Its Duplex, Duplex Plug & Play, and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries. ClearSign Combustion Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Hickok

Hickok Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial air handling, test and measurement, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. Its Test and Measurement segment primarily offers electronic testing products for the automotive and trucking industries. The segment offers automotive diagnostic products to original equipment manufacturers; and aircraft instruments to manufacturers of commercial, military, and personal airplanes, as well as indicators and gauges to manufacturers and servicers of railroad equipment and locomotives. The company's Industrial Hose segment manufactures flexible interlocking metal hoses; and distributes silicone hoses. It sells its metal hoses to heavy-duty truck manufacturers, as well as to agricultural, industrial, and petrochemical markets; and silicone hoses to agriculture and general industrial markets. Its Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names. It serves health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets customers through sales representatives. The company also exports its products to Australia, Canada, England, Mexico, and internationally. Hickok Incorporated was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

