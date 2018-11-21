Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Shares Gap Down to $9.96

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.21, but opened at $9.96. Cleveland-Cliffs shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 11449216 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Vertical Group set a $5.00 price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The mining company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.06 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 146.72% and a net margin of 36.43%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,155 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,798 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,491 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

