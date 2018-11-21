Clover Partners L.P. Buys 7,000 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Clover Partners L.P. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group makes up about 2.8% of Clover Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Clover Partners L.P.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8,430.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 67.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.86%.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.32 per share, for a total transaction of $508,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Clover Partners L.P. Buys 7,000 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/clover-partners-l-p-buys-7000-shares-of-citizens-financial-group-inc-cfg.html.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.