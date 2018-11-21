CoBiz Financial Inc (COBZ) Stake Raised by Kellner Capital LLC

Kellner Capital LLC boosted its stake in CoBiz Financial Inc (NASDAQ:COBZ) by 107.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the period. CoBiz Financial comprises about 1.5% of Kellner Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings in CoBiz Financial were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CoBiz Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in CoBiz Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in CoBiz Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CoBiz Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in CoBiz Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $996,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COBZ opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. CoBiz Financial Inc has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $23.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COBZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CoBiz Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CoBiz Financial in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of CoBiz Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoBiz Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CoBiz Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CoBiz Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.94.

CoBiz Financial Company Profile

CoBiz Financial Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Fee-Based Lines segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial, real estate, and private banking services, as well as treasury management, interest-rate hedging, and depository products.

