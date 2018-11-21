Cognex Co. (CGNX) Stake Boosted by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 64.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,842,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $995,944,000 after acquiring an additional 72,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cognex by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,529,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $476,104,000 after buying an additional 268,565 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Cognex by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,931,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,296,000 after buying an additional 134,103 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,345,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $149,230,000 after buying an additional 980,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joho Capital LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 3,069,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,909,000 after buying an additional 595,358 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.76.

In other news, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,809,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $271,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $380,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognex stock opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.90. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $72.99.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $232.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.15 million. Cognex had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 20.88%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Cognex declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/cognex-co-cgnx-stake-boosted-by-blue-fin-capital-inc.html.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.