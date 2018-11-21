Cohen Capital Management Inc. Invests $220,000 in Perspecta Inc (PRSP) Stock

Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRSP. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Perspecta in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perspecta in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perspecta in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Perspecta in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Perspecta in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000.

PRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. Perspecta Inc has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

Perspecta Profile

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

