Cohen Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Despegar.com Corp (DESP)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Despegar.com by 140.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Despegar.com by 10.1% in the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Despegar.com by 39.3% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 26,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the second quarter worth about $270,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on DESP shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Despegar.com from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered Despegar.com from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Despegar.com from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Despegar.com from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

DESP opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. Despegar.com Corp has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.52.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Despegar.com had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $121.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Despegar.com Corp will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Websites and mobile applications in Latin America. It operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

