Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Stake Increased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,919,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,204 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.45% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $262,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 141,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.0% during the second quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 37,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $77.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 12,004.60%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $64.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 1,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $68,055.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,740.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $30,977.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Stake Increased by FIL Ltd” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/colgate-palmolive-cl-stake-increased-by-fil-ltd.html.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.