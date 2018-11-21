Colony Capital Inc (CLNY) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 787,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,386 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNY. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colony Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLNY shares. JMP Securities set a $9.00 price target on shares of Colony Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE CLNY opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.18. Colony Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $674.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.20 million. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 17.64%. Colony Capital’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $44 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

