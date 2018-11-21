Columbia Financial Inc (CLBK) EVP Mark S. Krukar Acquires 2,500 Shares

Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) EVP Mark S. Krukar acquired 2,500 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CLBK stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.84. 501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Columbia Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Financial during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,112,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Financial during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,013,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

