Comerica Bank Grows Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 136.0% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

NYSE:SU opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. CIBC assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie upgraded Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Comerica Bank Grows Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/comerica-bank-grows-stake-in-suncor-energy-inc-su.html.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.