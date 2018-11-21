Comerica Bank Has $3.45 Million Stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 18.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,935 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 13,570 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Western Digital by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 73,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,923,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Western Digital by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,014 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 1,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $80,150.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,992.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. Western Digital Corp has a 1-year low of $40.58 and a 1-year high of $106.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. Western Digital had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to purchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Western Digital to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group downgraded Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/comerica-bank-has-3-45-million-stake-in-western-digital-corp-wdc.html.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.