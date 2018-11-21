Comerica Bank Sells 20,067 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NI)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,067 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 27.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of NiSource by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 505,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of NiSource by 750.6% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 159,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 140,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 5.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $27.00 target price on NiSource and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

NYSE NI opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $28.11.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.10 million. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $62,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,360.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

