Command Center (CCNI) versus Insperity (NSP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Command Center (OTCMKTS:CCNI) and Insperity (NYSE:NSP) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Command Center and Insperity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Command Center N/A N/A N/A Insperity 3.41% 123.25% 12.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Insperity shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Command Center shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Insperity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Command Center and Insperity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Command Center 0 0 0 0 N/A Insperity 0 2 2 0 2.50

Insperity has a consensus price target of $108.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.68%. Given Insperity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Insperity is more favorable than Command Center.

Dividends

Insperity pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Command Center does not pay a dividend. Insperity pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Insperity has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Command Center and Insperity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Command Center N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Insperity $3.30 billion 1.22 $84.40 million $2.04 47.31

Insperity has higher revenue and earnings than Command Center.

Summary

Insperity beats Command Center on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Command Center Company Profile

Command Center, Inc., a staffing company, operates primarily in the manual on-demand labor segment of the staffing industry. It provides services primarily in the areas of light industrial, auto and transportation, and event services. The company serves small to mid-sized businesses in the retail, construction, warehousing, industrial/manufacturing, transportation, and hospitality industries. As of March 28, 2018, it owned and operated 67 branches in 23 states. The company was formerly known as Command Staffing, LLC and changed its name to Command Center, Inc. in November 2005. Command Center, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services. It also provides Insperity Premier, a cloud-based human capital management platform that provides professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients and worksite employees; and Workforce Administration solution that offers human capital management and payroll services. In addition, the company offers other business performance solutions consisting of human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, performance management, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening and expense management services, retirement services, and insurance services via desktop applications and cloud-based delivery models. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

