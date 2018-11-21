Commonwealth Bank of Australia Acquires 9,700 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $15,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,959,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,852 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,923,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,396,000 after purchasing an additional 299,933 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,439,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,189,000 after purchasing an additional 425,900 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,397,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,483,000 after purchasing an additional 401,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,324,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,448,000 after purchasing an additional 205,120 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KO opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $214.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.68%.

In other news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 88,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 256,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,821,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 75,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $3,739,886.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,245,730.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,442 shares of company stock worth $17,675,917 over the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup set a $56.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Macquarie set a $47.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Morningstar set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

