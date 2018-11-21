Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 5,004 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,627,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,199,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,414 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 14,950.7% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,496,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,251 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 164.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,904,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,476 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7,677.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $134,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

ALXN stock opened at $116.82 on Wednesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.10 and a twelve month high of $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALXN. BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

