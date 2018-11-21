Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 7,668 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,668 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 139.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1,676.5% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $102.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $91.33 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.96%.

In other news, Director Stephan A. James sold 23,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $2,606,780.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,517.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 50,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $5,310,332.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wood & Company upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

