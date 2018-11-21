Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 9,491 Shares of Hess Corp. (HES)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,491 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Hess by 9.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 299,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,467,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Hess by 9.1% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hess during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 2.3% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 44,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 170.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 804,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,564,000 after acquiring an additional 506,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

HES stock opened at $54.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.37 and a 1 year high of $74.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 247.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.43. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 47.06%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Hess from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

