Commscope (COMM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

11/15/2018 – Commscope was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “In third-quarter 2018, CommScope’s earnings and sales missed the respective estimates by 10.6% and 5.9%. Over time, the company has been grappling with the adverse impacts of rising costs and expenses. We believe, if unchecked, higher costs and operating expenses will prove detrimental to its margins and profitability. The decline in return on capital despite rise in capital spending is a concern for the company. Also, it looks relatively more leveraged than the industry. In the past three months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry on an average. However, CommScope has a strong track record of successfully implementing profit improvement and cost-saving initiatives. Also, the company is developing solutions designed to support wireline and wireless network convergence.”

11/13/2018 – Commscope was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Commscope was downgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/9/2018 – Commscope had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/8/2018 – Commscope was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

11/6/2018 – Commscope was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/11/2018 – Commscope was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/9/2018 – Commscope was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2018 – Commscope was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

10/4/2018 – Commscope was upgraded by analysts at Cross Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/28/2018 – Commscope was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/26/2018 – Commscope was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). Commscope had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Commscope’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commscope news, SVP Robert W. Granow purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alexander W. Pease purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $748,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 76,500 shares of company stock worth $1,442,400. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Commscope by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Commscope by 12.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Commscope by 15.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Commscope by 3.1% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Commscope by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

