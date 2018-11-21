Comparing AgriVest Americas (NXCN) and NetScout Systems (NTCT)

AgriVest Americas (OTCMKTS:NXCN) and NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AgriVest Americas and NetScout Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgriVest Americas 0 0 0 0 N/A NetScout Systems 0 3 2 0 2.40

NetScout Systems has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.09%. Given NetScout Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NetScout Systems is more favorable than AgriVest Americas.

Profitability

This table compares AgriVest Americas and NetScout Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgriVest Americas N/A N/A N/A NetScout Systems 1.88% 3.29% 2.10%

Risk and Volatility

AgriVest Americas has a beta of -5.01, indicating that its stock price is 601% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetScout Systems has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AgriVest Americas and NetScout Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgriVest Americas N/A N/A -$450,000.00 N/A N/A NetScout Systems $986.79 million 1.97 $79.81 million $0.99 25.23

NetScout Systems has higher revenue and earnings than AgriVest Americas.

Summary

NetScout Systems beats AgriVest Americas on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AgriVest Americas Company Profile

NXChain Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to locate and consummate a merger with or an acquisition of a private entity. Previously, it was engaged in the development, marketing, and support of warehouse management software solutions that enable companies to automate their warehouse operations and provide inventory visibility throughout the supply chain. The company was formerly known as AgriVest Americas, Inc. and changed its name to NXChain Inc. in December 2015. NXChain Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Irvine, California. NXChain Inc. is a subsidiary of Havanti AS.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks. It also provides Intelligent Data Sources under the InfiniStream brand name that provide real-time collection and analysis of data from the network; packet flow systems that deliver targeted network traffic access to an increasing number of monitoring and security systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic with multiple link type and speed options. In addition, the company offers portable network analysis and troubleshooting tools, which help customers identify key issues that impact network and application performance. Further, it provides security solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect their networks against distributed denial of service attacks; and threat detection solutions that enable enterprises to identify and investigate advanced threat campaigns that present tangible risks to the integrity of their networks. The company serves enterprise customers in industries, such as financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, cable operators, and cloud providers; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. NetScout Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

