Comparing Alta Mesa Resources (AMR) and Vantage Energy Acquisition (VEAC)

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) and Vantage Energy Acquisition (NASDAQ:VEAC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alta Mesa Resources and Vantage Energy Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alta Mesa Resources 0 1 3 0 2.75 Vantage Energy Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alta Mesa Resources currently has a consensus target price of $8.74, indicating a potential upside of 314.10%. Given Alta Mesa Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alta Mesa Resources is more favorable than Vantage Energy Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alta Mesa Resources and Vantage Energy Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alta Mesa Resources N/A N/A $1.89 million N/A N/A Vantage Energy Acquisition N/A N/A $1.55 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Alta Mesa Resources and Vantage Energy Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alta Mesa Resources N/A -2.39% -1.75% Vantage Energy Acquisition N/A 92.52% 0.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.1% of Alta Mesa Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Vantage Energy Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Alta Mesa Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Alta Mesa Resources has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vantage Energy Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alta Mesa Resources beats Vantage Energy Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alta Mesa Resources

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II and changed its name to Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. in February 2018. Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Vantage Energy Acquisition

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Irving, Texas.

