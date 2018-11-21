Comparing AU Optronics (AUO) & ON Semiconductor (ON)

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) and AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

90.9% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of AU Optronics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

AU Optronics pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. ON Semiconductor does not pay a dividend. AU Optronics pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares ON Semiconductor and AU Optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON Semiconductor 17.24% 25.97% 10.73% AU Optronics 4.54% 6.48% 3.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ON Semiconductor and AU Optronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON Semiconductor 2 6 8 0 2.38 AU Optronics 2 2 0 0 1.50

ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $23.97, suggesting a potential upside of 33.01%. Given ON Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ON Semiconductor is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Volatility & Risk

ON Semiconductor has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Optronics has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ON Semiconductor and AU Optronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON Semiconductor $5.54 billion 1.37 $810.70 million $1.46 12.34 AU Optronics $11.51 billion 0.34 $1.40 billion $1.13 3.55

AU Optronics has higher revenue and earnings than ON Semiconductor. AU Optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats AU Optronics on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference. The Analog Solutions Group segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, and logic application specific integrated circuits and standard products, as well as power solutions for a range of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. This segment also provides trusted foundry, trusted design, and manufacturing services, as well as integrated passive devices product technology. The Image Sensor Group segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors and charge-coupled device image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Solar segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also engages in the renewable energy power generation; repairing and sale support of TFT-LCD modules, as well as sale support of solar-related products; injecting and stamping parts; manufacture and sale of molds, light guide plates, liquid crystal products, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as precision plastic and metal parts; IP related business; design, development and sales of software and hardware for health care industry; manufacture, assembly, and sale of automotive parts; manufacture and sale of motorized treadmills; and planning, design, and development of construction for environmental protection and related project management. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.