Comparing Dewey Electronics (DEWY) & Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR)

Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of Dewey Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dewey Electronics and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dewey Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sturm Ruger & Company Inc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Dewey Electronics has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Dewey Electronics does not pay a dividend. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dewey Electronics and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dewey Electronics $5.85 million 0.39 $110,000.00 N/A N/A Sturm Ruger & Company Inc $522.26 million 1.89 $52.14 million $2.88 19.58

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has higher revenue and earnings than Dewey Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares Dewey Electronics and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dewey Electronics N/A N/A N/A Sturm Ruger & Company Inc 9.95% 19.95% 15.94%

Summary

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc beats Dewey Electronics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dewey Electronics Company Profile

The Dewey Electronics Corporation designs and manufactures compact diesel power generators, hybrid power systems, and vehicle auxiliary power units for military markets worldwide. It offers 2kW military tactical generators, man-portable generators, and generator accessories; and non-power product lines, such as rodmeters, sea valves, hull liners, indicators/transmitters, pre-regulators, and MK-21 exploders. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Oakland, New Jersey.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts. It also manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. The company sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors principally to the commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturers' representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Southport, Connecticut.

