Comparing SharpSpring (SHSP) and Its Competitors

SharpSpring (NASDAQ: SHSP) is one of 194 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare SharpSpring to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SharpSpring and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpSpring 0 0 1 0 3.00 SharpSpring Competitors 1505 7155 13471 632 2.58

SharpSpring currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.53%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 24.50%. Given SharpSpring’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SharpSpring has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of SharpSpring shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of SharpSpring shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SharpSpring has a beta of -2.23, meaning that its stock price is 323% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpSpring’s rivals have a beta of -14.62, meaning that their average stock price is 1,562% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SharpSpring and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SharpSpring $13.45 million -$4.97 million -21.31 SharpSpring Competitors $1.83 billion $196.09 million -1.72

SharpSpring’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SharpSpring. SharpSpring is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SharpSpring and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpSpring -44.79% -45.70% -30.52% SharpSpring Competitors -4.08% -48.40% -1.65%

Summary

SharpSpring rivals beat SharpSpring on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc. operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc. and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc. in December 2015. SharpSpring, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida.

