Comparing Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) and Eaton Vance (EV)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

49.6% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Eaton Vance shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and Eaton Vance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silvercrest Asset Management Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eaton Vance 0 5 2 0 2.29

Silvercrest Asset Management Group currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.84%. Eaton Vance has a consensus price target of $53.29, indicating a potential upside of 29.74%. Given Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Silvercrest Asset Management Group is more favorable than Eaton Vance.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silvercrest Asset Management Group and Eaton Vance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group $91.36 million 2.08 $5.33 million N/A N/A Eaton Vance $1.53 billion 3.17 $282.13 million $2.48 16.56

Eaton Vance has higher revenue and earnings than Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Dividends

Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Eaton Vance pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Eaton Vance pays out 56.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eaton Vance has raised its dividend for 37 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Silvercrest Asset Management Group and Eaton Vance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group 6.76% 19.13% 12.81% Eaton Vance 21.44% 34.91% 14.60%

Risk and Volatility

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eaton Vance has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eaton Vance beats Silvercrest Asset Management Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts. As of October 31, 2004, the company provided investment advisory or administration services to approximately 150 funds; approximately 1,300 separately managed individual and institutional accounts; and participated in approximately 40 retail-managed account broker/dealer programs. It markets and distributes shares of funds through a retail network of national and regional broker/dealers, banks, insurance companies, and financial planning firms. Eaton Vance Corp. was incorporated on January 29, 1981 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.