Connemara Mining (CON) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.60

Connemara Mining Company plc (LON:CON) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.68 ($0.02), with a volume of 7000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.68 ($0.02).

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Connemara Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 25th.

About Connemara Mining (LON:CON)

Connemara Mining Company Plc is engaged in the exploration for and development of mineral resources in Ireland. The Company operates through three segments: Limerick, Oldcastle and Rest of Ireland. It holds interests in approximately 35 exploration licenses mainly for zinc and lead in known mineralized trends.

