ConocoPhillips (COP) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.37.

NYSE:COP traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.17. 527,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,757,759. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of 108.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $1,343,454.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,903.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 139.4% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 541.3% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

