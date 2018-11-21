CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR) versus L&L Energy (LLEN) Critical Analysis

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) and L&L Energy (OTCMKTS:LLEN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get CONSOL Coal Resources alerts:

CONSOL Coal Resources has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L&L Energy has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.8% of CONSOL Coal Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of L&L Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of L&L Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CONSOL Coal Resources and L&L Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONSOL Coal Resources 0 2 1 0 2.33 L&L Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

CONSOL Coal Resources currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.81%. Given CONSOL Coal Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CONSOL Coal Resources is more favorable than L&L Energy.

Dividends

CONSOL Coal Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. L&L Energy does not pay a dividend. CONSOL Coal Resources pays out 140.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CONSOL Coal Resources and L&L Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONSOL Coal Resources $322.78 million 1.50 $40.46 million $1.46 12.02 L&L Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CONSOL Coal Resources has higher revenue and earnings than L&L Energy.

Profitability

This table compares CONSOL Coal Resources and L&L Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONSOL Coal Resources 17.42% 28.19% 12.80% L&L Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CONSOL Coal Resources beats L&L Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company markets its thermal coal principally to electric utilities in the eastern United States. CONSOL Coal Resources GP LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as CNX Coal Resources LP and changed its name to CONSOL Coal Resources LP in November 2017. CONSOL Coal Resources LP was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. CONSOL Coal Resources LP is a subsidiary of CONSOL Energy Inc.

L&L Energy Company Profile

L&L Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in production, processing, and sale of coal in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Coal Mining, Coal Wholesaling, and Coking Coal. It has the right to extract coal from five mines, including the DaPuAn mine and the SuTsong mine in Yunnan Province; and the WeiShe mine, LaShu mine, and LuoZhou mine in Guizhou Province in China. The company also operates two coal washing plants and three coal wholesale and distribution network in the southwest region of China. It serves customers in steel and electrical/utility industries. L&L Energy, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.