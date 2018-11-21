Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Position Cut by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,460 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 66,576 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $8,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 35.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 27.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,176 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1,275.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLR opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.46. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

