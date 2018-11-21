Contrasting Celanese (CE) & Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs (SINC)

Celanese (NYSE:CE) and Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs (OTCMKTS:SINC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Celanese and Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celanese 18.57% 39.39% 14.87% Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs -165.92% N/A -414.24%

Risk & Volatility

Celanese has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Celanese and Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celanese 2 2 11 0 2.60 Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Celanese presently has a consensus target price of $122.24, suggesting a potential upside of 21.92%. Given Celanese’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Celanese is more favorable than Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs.

Dividends

Celanese pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs does not pay a dividend. Celanese pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Celanese has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of Celanese shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Celanese shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.3% of Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Celanese and Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celanese $6.14 billion 2.18 $843.00 million $7.51 13.35 Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs $2.15 million 117.23 -$3.98 million N/A N/A

Celanese has higher revenue and earnings than Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs.

Summary

Celanese beats Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments. The Advanced Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. The Consumer Specialties segment provides cellulose acetate tows and flakes for use in filter products applications; food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid for food and beverage industry; and Sunett, a sweetener for use in various beverages, confections, and dairy products. The Industrial Specialties segment offers vinyl acetate-based emulsions for use in paints and coatings, adhesives, construction, glass fiber, textiles, and paper applications; and ethylene vinyl acetate resins and compounds, as well as low-density polyethylene resins for use in flexible packaging films, lamination film products, hot melt adhesives, automotive parts, and carpeting applications. The Acetyl Intermediates segment produces and sells acetyl products, including acetic acid, vinyl acetate monomers, acetic anhydride, and acetate esters that are used as starting materials for colorants, paints, adhesives, coatings, and pharmaceuticals; and organic solvents and intermediates for pharmaceutical, agricultural, and chemical products. Celanese Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. is a supplier of technologically plastics and other solutions for the packaging industry and other industries primarily serving end users and distributors in Australia, Asia and the Middle East. Its products have applications in the areas of packaging, agriculture, automotive and transportation, paint and coating, construction, personal care and hygiene, electronics, pharmaceutical, energy and natural resources, plastics and rubber and leather. The company was founded by Korstiaan Zandvliet, Maarten van der Sanden, and Robin Slakhorst on July 28, 2011 and is headquartered in South Yarra, Australia.

